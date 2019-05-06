Director has a licence to thrill

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
HE directed all five Bond films made in the Eighties, including Octopussy and Licence to Kill.
Now Henley resident John Glen is looking to do his bit for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children by giving a talk about his life and career at the Kenton Theatre.
Tickets for the 7.30pm event on Thursday, June 6, are £20. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk
06 May 2019
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
