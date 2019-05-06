Monday, 06 May 2019

Director has a licence to thrill

HE directed all five Bond films made in the Eighties, including Octopussy and Licence to Kill.

Now Henley resident John Glen is looking to do his bit for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children by giving a talk about his life and career at the Kenton Theatre.

Tickets for the 7.30pm event on Thursday, June 6, are £20. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

