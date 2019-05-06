Classy musical is as pretty as a picture postcard

Half a Sixpence | Kenton Theatre | Tuesday, April 30

“HALF a sixpence is better than half a penny, half a penny is better than half a farthing...” as the cheery song in Half a Sixpence tells us.

In which case, a half-perfect production of this musical must be better than no production at all.

This latest HAODS production is an ambitious undertaking and one that works brilliantly in parts, especially in act two.

It is here that the cast seems to find its brio and energy, both a little lacking in act one but maybe the cast was uncomfortable with the script by Julian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame?

Originally written for Tommy Steele in 1963, this script does not sit well with today’s society which, on the surface at least, accepts that we are all upwardly mobile and that wealth leads to happiness.

Half a Sixpence tells us this is not so — that the poorer working class are happier without wealth, and that wealth is better left to the upper classes, who know how to enjoy it in their strange and stuffy ways.

The message of the script apart, this production has some sparkling moments to recommend it.

Terry Wright makes an excellent Tommy Steele lookalike in the lead role of Arthur Kipps, taking the audience with him in his happy rise from rags to riches and his subsequent return to rags — but with the benefit of learning the value of true friends. Although the role of Kipps’s first and lasting love, Ann, has been criticised as being a one-dimensional role, Becky Staunton succeeds in portraying her as a strong young woman who gets her man and stands by him while he reinvents himself time and again.

The upper classes are well portrayed by Victoria Ricketts as the social-climbing battleaxe Mrs Walsingham — “Does money make you a gentleman? Not in our society, no” — who is in turn so neatly snubbed by the Duchess (Gill Hayden-Cadd) at the stuffy civil reception in Folkestone (where Half a Sixpence is set).

We also had Nicola Gordon as Helen Walsingham and Piers Burnell as the Walsingham son, the latter acting out a very believable ghastly upper class posh snob.

As for Kipps’s working class chums, Alan Elston as Buggins sets the pace — a shame not all the cast could follow his lead.

As with any production, so much depends on the whole cast and their backstage support — too many to mention by name, but do be sure to notice how no one stands by as a cardboard cutout, each and every one of them is performing every moment. Good acting or good direction, who can say, but they all add to this musical.

Especially noteworthy are the “picture postcard scenes”— whether on the Folkestone seafront or at the civic reception. The characters involved may feel that they only have small parts but they add hugely to those scenes — the costumes and sets are gorgeous.

The six children add to the prettiness of their scenes, with the two boys, Archie Lowe and Tyler Bowley, seemingly very involved.

The choreographer, Samantha Riley, designed some creative dance routines which the cast performed brilliantly.

And the talented musicians, hidden away in the pit of the Kenton also add hugely to this production under the direction of Jane Southern. What a pleasure to have live and not piped or

pre-recorded music. Thank you.

Great praise must go to Barry Rosier as Chitterlow, the tartan-clad slightly potty playwright.

He is the linking thread throughout the rise and fall of Kipps, a role which Barry Rosier plays with great energy, imagination and brio.

See this production of Half a Sixpence for his performance alone.

As for his costume, what a perfect touch that is.

So much to see, so much to enjoy, so much to think about way beyond the performance itself.

This is another HAODS triumph under the more than capable and inspired direction of Julie Huntingdon. Be sure to see it.

Booking until Saturday.

Bridget Fraser