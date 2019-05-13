Players storm back — in a good cause

HAVING seen their annual summer Shakespeare productions raise more than £100,000 for good causes over the years, the Garden Players are returning to Stubbings House next month.

Thought to be one of the last plays Shakespeare wrote alone, this year’s production is The Tempest.

Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan is now living on an enchanted island with his daughter Miranda, the savage Caliban and Ariel, a spirit of the air.

Raising a storm to bring his brother — the usurper of his dukedom — along with his royal entourage, to the island, Prospero plans his revenge.

This year’s production is being staged in aid of Child Bereavement UK. Evening performances will take place nightly at 7.30pm from Tuesday, June 18, to Saturday, June 22.

Tickets are £18, with concessions £15, available on the Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

To book online, visit www.stubbingsestate.com

For more information, visit www.thegardenplayers

web.co.uk