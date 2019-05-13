Drama festival still has five plays to go

THIS year’s Henley Drama Festival will conclude with a special gala party on the stage of the Kenton Theatre tomorrow night (Saturday), writes Matthew Wilson.

Recent years have seen the competitive part of the festival conclude on the Friday night, with the Saturday being reserved for a gala night that saw the winners of the various categories announced.

But with a total of 12 entries for this year’s event, tonight (Friday) will see three one-act plays performed, with two more being staged tomorrow (Saturday).

The festival, which opened on Tuesday at the New Street venue, has already seen performances by Luckley House School, The Young Theatre, the Wychwood Players, North Oxford Youth Theatre, the Bishopstoke Players, Wokingham Youth Theatre and Oxford Theatre Guild.

Tonight’s programme features productions of the following plays: Lovers by Brian Friel (Stageworks), The Rose and Crown by JB Priestley (Henley Players), and A Spy with a View by Robert Scott (Maidenhead Drama Guild).

The final two productions tomorrow night are Heartbreak Beautiful by Christopher William Hill (Quirky Bird Theatre) and Bells by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton (Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society).

A spokesman for the festival said: “The final plays will be followed by the awards ceremony. Awards to be presented include Best Actor/Actress, Best Presentation, Original Play, Best Youth and the main winner of the festival.

“The awards will be presented by a special guest of the festival and the night will conclude with a gala party on the stage to which everybody is welcome.”

Adjudicating this year’s festival is Louise Manders, a highly experienced drama professional who has acted on film and television and is a renowned teacher, director and writer.

Festival tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children. To book, call the Kenton box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk