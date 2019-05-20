Monday, 20 May 2019

Mencap trip to the theatre thanks to council chairman

LORRAINE HILLIER, chairman of the South Oxfordshire District Council, used part of her councillor’s grant allocation to fund a theatre trip to the Kenton Theatre in Henley for members of South Oxfordshire Mencap Society.

More than 100 members, including parents and carers, enjoyed a matinee performance of the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Half a Sixpence.

Paul Barrett, chairman of the Mencap society, said “All of our members thoroughly enjoyed the musical as well as the interval ice creams and we are very grateful to Councillor Hillier for the grant that made this possible.”

