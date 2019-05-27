Hamlet to be staged against the clock

“BREVITY is the soul of wit,” wrote Shakespeare, who knew a thing or two about the theatre.

The phrase is memorably spoken by Polonius in the second act of Hamlet.

Now a group of actors are taking the Bard at his word by staging a production of the Danish tragedy from scratch in just 60 hours.

Caversham Court Gardens is the venue for two performances by the 60 Hour Shakespeare company in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The company’s founder, Gavin Leigh said: “It’s 1949. In Central Park West, Manhattan, an English socialite has remarried, to a politician named the ‘King’ of the city, following the death of her influential husband. Her son, Hamlet, is in freefall, railing against his mother’s marriage and grieving over his father’s death, when his friends, Horatio and Marcellus, return from Wittenberg University in Ohio.”

Gavin added that doing Hamlet in just 60 hours is very much in the spirit of Shakespeare’s life and times, as his ensemble might have had only one rehearsal before the first performance of every play.

Rehearsals are open to the public from 9.30am tomorrow (Saturday) until 5.30pm on Monday (May 27). The performance will then take place from 7pm to 9.30pm, but there will also be a preview performance at 7pm on Sunday (May 26).

Playgoers are invited to bring picnics with them.

A spokesman for 60 Hour Shakespeare said: “This is an open-air event, so please bring something to sit on. Limited seating will be prioritised for audience members in need. Doors open at 7pm.”

Tickets for the Monday evening performance are £10 with concessions £6.

For more information and to book, visit www.

60hourshakespeare.com