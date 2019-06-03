‘Manhattan murder mystery’ take on Hamlet was huge fun

Hamlet | Caversham Court Gardens | Monday, May 27

I SAW a piece of theatrical bravura on Monday — a wonderful production of Hamlet, rehearsed and put together over just one weekend.

Gavin Leigh’s 60 Hours Shakespeare Company prides itself on a quickfire production of a Shakespeare play, on an annual basis, in aid of charity.

The beautiful Thames-side gardens of Caversham Court provided a makeshift “stage” in which the actors could move freely and energetically, around and about the audience.

The strong sense of movement created a special dynamic — you felt that almost anything could happen.

From a very talented and cohesive cast, Ant Henson stood out as an exceptional Hamlet. Some actors can be a bit stagey in how they portray the Prince of Denmark, but Henson’s Hamlet was utterly believable as a young man rattled and confused by family matters and by events beyond his control.

Henson brought out Hamlet’s uncertainty and vulnerability, and his descent into insanity was heart-breaking.

Deesh Mariwala as Claudius and Sharon Salazar as Gertrude were so impressive that you almost felt sympathy for them — almost.

Math Sams was engaging as the shrewd and concerned Polonius, dutifully advising his son Laertes (Rylan Beech) and daughter Ophelia (Kat Dulfer).

This production may have been impromptu, but the costume design was anything but. The colour palette was mostly black and neutrals — except for Ophelia, vibrant in a green tea-dress.

Leigh’s production transported us from Elsinore to 1949 Manhattan — but in truth we were in Caversham, in May, and yes, there was a shower.

But the rain did not dilute the energy and commitment of this marvellous cast. The show went on — and a great show it was.

Look out for the same company’s 60-hour take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2020.

Susan Creed