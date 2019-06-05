Real-life catalyst for change comes at a high price

Napoli, Brooklyn | Oxford Playhouse | Tuesday, June 4

UNREMITTINGLY earnest, a plateful of angst served with side orders of pain and misery and very few laughs to season it — Napoli, Brooklyn felt like being back in church again and being told off for smiling during the communion ceremony.

We’re in Brooklyn in 1960 in the home of Italian immigrants, and while they are now New Yorkers their old country is still with them.

The father is a bullying brute, bemoaning having three daughters and no sons. He is the man and his will must be obeyed — that and the dogma of the Catholic church.

Mid-20th century Brooklyn wasn’t exactly a melting pot of cultures — minorities gathered there, but not necessarily together.

We are presented with a 16-year-old lesbian daughter, wanting an affair with her Irish schoolfriend, an Afro-American woman with massive potential but facing too much prejudice to realise it, an illiterate manual worker and the oldest daughter beaten so badly by her father that she takes refuge in a convent.

We hope things are different now. But we know that in 1960 these people would have had no outlet.

It would have taken a cataclysmic event to change their ways — and the play duly delivers that with the real-life intervention of a plane crashing into Brooklyn and killing over 100 people.

Of course this brings about change — loved ones are lost, lives re-evaluated and decisions made. But in the end the father’s culture and character are too ingrained and he reverts to his old self.

Not so his daughters or his wife — they won’t stand for it any more. Even then the play reminds us that the crash could equally intensify prejudice as much as wash it away — the other half of the lesbian affair believes it’s their wickedness which made the plane crash into a church.

By the way, Georgia May Foote plays a pivotal role in this. She was a Strictly contestant a couple of seasons ago and I had prepared a whole list of lines about being in step, putting her best foot forward and so on.

But she is so convincing as the beaten-up but defiant daughter that it all seems trite now. She and the rest of the cast work flat out to deliver a hard message — and on the same day that another New Yorker, Donald Trump, was here threatening to buy up the NHS.

It seems that America is in a constant battle of one sort or another.

Until Saturday.

Mike Rowbottom