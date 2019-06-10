Comic play outdoors

THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival will open with a traditional outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s As You Like It on June 12.

The production by Wargrave Theatre Workshop on Mill Green will be followed by three weeks of events, including music nights, a comedy show, quiz night, walks, golf day, flower festival and summer ball as well as the village fete and annual spring triathlon.

This year’s festival has a theme of “That’s Magic!” in honour of the magician Paul Daniels, who lived in the village until his death in 2016.

Director Joe Haynes said: “As You Like It will be Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s 17th ‘Shakespeare on the Green’ festival production and promises to bring delight and laughter to the audiences with songs, music and dancing adding to Shakespeare’s wonderful words.

“The play is set in the court of Duke Ferdinand and the Forest of Arden, which is a place of imagination and magic, where dreams come true and four sets of lovers unite.

“The location for the production is the truly magical setting of Mill Green. Audiences will be provided with comfortable, covered seating to ensure an excellent evening’s entertainment even if it rains.”

Performances will be held from Wednesday to Saturday, June 12 to 15 at 8pm with the bar opening at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £16 to £18 (concessions £14) and are available from

www.wargravetheatre.co.uk or call Ticket Source on 0333 666 3366.