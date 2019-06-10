Monday, 10 June 2019

‘Best musical’ winner coming to the Kenton

n THE Woodley Light Operatic Society is bringing the winner of the 1955 Tony Award for best musical to the Kenton Theatre next week. The Pajama Game is playing at the New Street venue from Wednesday (June 12) to Saturday, June 15. Conditions at the
Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent Sid Sorokin and union rep Babe Williams. Showtime is 7.45pm nightly. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

