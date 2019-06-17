Theatre company’s enacting myths and legends

FOLLOWING sold-out performances of Homer’s The Odyssey last summer, Henley’s Acorn Music Theatre Company is returning to White Pond Farm in Stonor to enact a myth whose origins are somewhat closer to home.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Green Man and Other Fables is a tale woven from myths, legends, and fertile imaginations.

“A cantankerous old king whose beard grows visibly longer by the hour sends his knights on an impossible quest to find the grail and the elixir of life. Down in the forest, where only the bravest of knights will go, a dragon, a wolf and a raven stalk their foe...

“Directed by Acorn’s creative director Gail Rosier, this energetic production has been devised and written by the company. With original music written and performed by the award-winning musician, Megan Henwood, accompanied by the Acorn Troubadours, this dynamic physical theatre production will be performed at White Pond Farm, Stonor, with kind permission of the Stracey Family, at 7.30pm on June 25, 26 and 27 [Tuesday to Thursday]. Pre-booking is advised.” Tickets are priced £12 with concessions available at £8. For more information and to book, email acornmusictheatre@

gmail.com or visit the group online at www.acornmusic

theatrecompany.co.uk