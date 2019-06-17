Monday, 17 June 2019

‘Immortal’ satire is being staged afresh

A NEW stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s celebrated satirical novel Orlando is coming to the Corn Exchange Wallingford next Saturday (June 22).

A spokesman for the Market Place venue said:
“A hilarious one-hander, Orlando is a story of immortality and does for literature what Highlander did for high-action swordplay.

Orlando is adapted, directed and acted by Dyad Productions and is on a breakout tour after a basketful of five-star reviews at Edinburgh.

“Rebecca Vaughan plays the hero — a poet who has so far lived for 400 years — and the story has been written and directed by Elton Townend Jones.

“Dyad has taken the Virginia Woolf satirical novel as its base text. The company says the Corn Exchange audience is in for a powerful and fun night with an exceptional performance from Rebecca Vaughan.”

Tickets are £12 and the show has a running time of 90 minutes with no interval.

For more information, call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

See also: www.dyadproductions.com

