Shakespeare’s play works its magic both indoors and out

As You Like It | Mill Green, Wargrave | June 12 to 15

“SHAKESPEARE on the Green” is the traditional opening event of every Wargrave Festival and one of the highlights.

Once again, Wargrave Theatre Workshop challenged the English weather and presented us with As You Like It in the idyllic setting of Mill Green.

“Joyous” is the word that springs immediately to mind.

I was lucky enough to see the production twice — first on wet and windy Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, and then on frolicsome Friday in its intended setting.

The contrast was fascinating. The cast, whom I was told had never had a rehearsal in the church, adapted magnificently to their restricted surroundings and the hazards of playing on a raised dais.

The director Joe Haynes describes the play as an “Elizabethan romp”. In Friday’s spacious and atmospheric surroundings, it was just that. The finale, a dance choreographed by Madelaine Kelly, sent us home rejoicing,

My overriding impression was of really outstanding ensemble playing. There were almost no weak links.

The musical element was both unusually prominent and unusually good.

First of all a lone singer, Peter Hughes, and then a veritable male voice choir regaled us with several period settings of Shakespeare’s own songs — all greatly enhanced by Linda Daman’s recorder descant.

The joy of it all was infectious and the audience loved it.

What a relief to see more or less Elizabethan costumes, many of them beautiful. Instead of an obtrusive set, there was just the gentlest enhancement of Mill Green’s natural beauty.

As darkness fell, the “greenwood tree” was subtly lit from below. The Forest of Arden was all around us.

With such a strong cast, it is invidious to highlight individual performances — perhaps Clive Dow as the foppish Le Beau; the captivating duo of Mike and Paula Watt as Touchstone and Audrey; and, a rarity among non-professionals, Dan Brown as a convincing juvenile lead, heroic and yet vulnerable. Linda Daman almost stole the show with her comic timing as Phebe.

The driving force of the play, of course, is Rosalind — a princess masquerading as a rustic youth who sporadically pretends to be a girl in order to school her lover, Orlando — and all in a role that would have been played by a boy anyway!

This is a challenging part for any actor and Jill Sikkens seemed more at ease as Ganymede than in the court scenes.

I confess to having reservations about those sheep — a charming bit of “context” on Wednesday with a realistic soundtrack, but overzealous by Friday with an agenda of their own — very funny, but actually a distraction for the audience.

In a play full of shimmering verbal dexterity, one scene for me has always stood out.

Right at the end, Rosalind orchestrates a quartet of thwarted lovers — Silvius, Phebe, Orlando and “Ganymede”.

A masterly bit of direction had them pacing out as well speaking their conflicted responses, “dancing” their different dilemmas. Brilliant.

We are lucky to have the theatre workshop in our village. They have worked hard for this triumph. Did we like it? Yes we did?

Patsy Roynon