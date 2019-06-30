Players win series of theatre festival awards

THE Henley Players have won a series of awards with their production of Rose and Crown by JB Priestley, directed by Wendy Huntley, writes Gráinne Harling.

The show was nominated at the Henley Drama Festival at the Kenton Theatre and at the Oxfordshire Drama Network Festival at the Unicorn Theatre in Abingdon it won the award for “magic moment” at the gala night.

Finally, at the Corn Exchange Festival at Wallingford the Players scooped the award for overall production and the Susan North Memorial Trophy for memorable moment while Rowena Sterry won the Harris and Jones Salver for best actor.

The Players are now reviving another Priestly play, Dangerous Corner, to be directed by Mike Huntington, for their next production at the Kenton from October 16 to 19.

Auditions will take place on July 9 and 11. These are open to anyone who would like to be involved on or off stage. For more information, please email membership@henleyplayers.com