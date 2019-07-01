Emotional high-wire act goes beyond comedy into brilliance

Private Lives | Mill at Sonning | Tuesday, June 25

WE expect a high standard at the Mill at Sonning but sometimes they transcend into brilliance and that’s what Tam Williams’s fabulous production of Private Lives does.

This brutal, subtle play by Noël Coward masquerades as a sophisticated comedy, but it’s so much more than that and Tam Williams has stirred up a tornado from his spirited cast to wring every last gram from it.

The perfect casting of Eva-Jane Willis and Darrell Brockis as two divorcées pushed together again gives fire to Coward’s story.

These two must be together and simultaneously can’t be together. They have explosive passions for each other, be it intense love or hate — and the two can happen within two minutes of each other.

Private Lives originated in the 1930s with all the cynical humour of the time. But that’s just a veneer to cover the intensity. What we have is a look at a marriage — or marriages — once the curtains have been closed.

Elyot Chase and Amanda Prynne bump into each other at the same hotel while on honeymoons with their new spouses.

The old flames are rekindled and they run for Paris and set up home again.

There’s lots of quickfire dialogue, as you might expect from Noël Coward, and this is handed expertly by Willis and Brockis.

But what stands out even above that excellence is the movement, especially in the second act.

We are in Prynne’s Paris apartment with just the two of them. They coo and kiss, then row and argue, then snuggle up so close it could be a clothed porn movie; then they fight utterly convincingly.

It’s hard to believe the Lord Chamberlain would have allowed much if any of that in the Thirties. To be honest, it was quite surprising to see in 2019.

This was domestic violence, which maybe we shouldn’t laugh at — except that they both give as much as they get and we are being invited to see the anatomy of a relationship between two hand grenades continually going off.

It’s absolutely riveting and conducted with circus-artist precision.

In the end, will they still be locked together in a literal love-hate coupling for all time?

Go and see it — you really will enjoy finding out.

Until August 3.

Mike Rowbottom