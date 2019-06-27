Remember the Sixties, man? Musical puts you right there

Hair the Musical | New Theatre Oxford | Wednesday, June 26

A WHOLE half century and a bit more has passed since the first production of Hair in New York.

The hippie musical seems so much of its time that a mere mention of the title can, like Cuban heels, bell-bottoms and tie-dyes, evoke a lost era.

Now Hair is back at the New Theatre Oxford as part of a five-month tour of the UK.

It’s a period piece, no question, in its music, costumes, language and attitudes. The spectre of Vietnam looms over everything.

Hair follows the conflict within Claude as he decides whether to follow his friends in resisting/evading the draft or to enlist and fight in a war that goes against almost everything he believes.

Loyalty tugs against loyalty. Country or friends? Mainstream culture or counterculture?

In fact this storyline is more of a washing line from which to hang a whole series of (tie-dyed) issues that flared up from the mid-Sixties.

Clashes between the generations. The US legacy of racism. Sexual liberation. Freedom to say and do as you want, with the important proviso that you didn’t harm anyone else. The freedom to grow your hair as long as you like.

All of these things are energetically aired in this new production of Hair.

The cast is committed and full of enthusiasm, as they belt out the songs and fill the multicoloured stage with vibrant life.

Even if you have never seen the musical before you’ll find familiar titles such as Aquarius or I Got Life or the affecting Easy to Be Hard and Let the Sun Shine In.

The standard line about the Sixties is that if you can remember them, you weren’t there.

Well, if your memory has gone missing, then visit Hair to have it restored.

And if you were too young to have those memories in the first place then visit to get a flavour of the time.

You might even get to dance on stage at the end.

Until Saturday (June 29) then touring.

Philip Gooden