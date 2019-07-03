Painful truths, but youth theatre production goes out on a high

When They Go Low | Progress Theatre | Tuesday, July 2

NATALIE MITCHELL’S When They Go Low centres on the uncomfortable theme of sexual harassment in school.

On the principle that young people should have a voice about anything that involves them, this is an excellent choice for Progress Youth Theatre and expertly directed by Rachel Mary.

School, where young people spend a significant proportion of their time, is depicted in the play as a hotbed of rivalry between individuals and groups.

The cruel shaming of Sarah (Juliette Kemp) after a party makes the girls want to challenge the sexualised bullying endemic in the school environment.

Feisty campaigner Louise (Ellen Blackburn) decides to stand for the role of school captain against the laddish Scott (Dylan Collie), who has been instrumental in setting up a website to rate all the girls in the school on the basis of their looks.

But is combatting sexism a task for the girls or for everyone?

When kindly Caleb (James Laynesmith) tries to help, the girls find it hard to include him — but he remains loyal to their cause and a lone voice amongst the group of boys who seem unable to recognise the harm they are doing.

Nonetheless, there is recognition that the boys don’t have it easy either, being subject to pressure from parents, peers and teachers alike.

Social media, of course, perpetuates harassment — the script recognises the power of the hashtag.

Stylised movement and choral speech here make a powerful dramatic impact in representing how texts and tweets can spread comment and rumour at the push of a button.

Scene changes are backed by a soundtrack of songs over decades that have promised better for girls and women.

The painful truth the play puts forward is that nothing much has changed.

Campaigning women from the past and present — Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Madonna, Emmeline Pankhurst — make a rallying guest “appearance”, represented by the clothes they might have worn.

Ellen Blackburn’s final soliloquy as Louise brings the play to a resounding conclusion.

But well done to all the young actors who haven’t been namechecked here.

They worked seamlessly and intelligently together to play out a text for our times in When They Go Low and, at the end of this mature and accomplished production, the applause rang out.

Until Saturday.

Susan Creed