Touring musical is ready to rock you

QUEEN and Ben Elton’s smash-hit musical We Will Rock You is embarking on a national tour this autumn that will take it to the New Theatre Oxford and the Hexagon in Reading next year, writes Matthew Wilson.

Casting for the show has this week been confirmed, with Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh taking on the role of Galileo.

He will be joined by Elena Skye in the role of Scaramouche, Jennifer O’Leary as Killer Queen, Michael McKell as Buddy, Adam Strong as Khashoggi, David-Michael as Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Oz.

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and a book by Ben Elton, We Will Rock You tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same.

Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.

A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock.

Since 2002 the show has been seen by more than 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries around the world.

Looking ahead to the show’s latest incarnation, Queen guitarist Brian May said: “This is a stunning state-of-the art new-look production of We Will Rock You — but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever.

“We’re confident We Will Rock You fans will love revisiting the world’s first true rock theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the vibe!

“The show is live, dangerous and, more than anything else, it rocks!”

We Will Rock You visits the New Theatre Oxford from March 2 to 7 and the Hexagon from July 6 to 11.

For more information and to book, visit www.atgtickets.com and www.readingarts.com