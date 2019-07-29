Not Bard! Summer Shakespeare’s £15k

THE Garden Players have announced that last month’s summer Shakespeare production of The Tempest at Stubbings House raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

The group’s chairman Steve McAdam said £15,455 had been raised in total, adding: “This is the second highest amount out of our 10 productions to date and brings the total raised in the last 10 years to £112,832. The feedback from our loyal and enthusiastic audiences and supporters has been excellent.”

Of the total amount raised, £15,150 will go to this year’s chosen charity Child Bereavement UK, with Rotary and Wooden Spoon receiving £295.

