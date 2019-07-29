Not Bard! Summer Shakespeare’s £15k

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
THE Garden Players have announced that last month’s summer Shakespeare production of The Tempest at Stubbings House raised more than £15,000 for good causes.
The group’s chairman Steve McAdam said £15,455 had been raised in total, adding: “This is the second highest amount out of our 10 productions to date and brings the total raised in the last 10 years to £112,832. The feedback from our loyal and enthusiastic audiences and supporters has been excellent.”
Of the total amount raised, £15,150 will go to this year’s chosen charity Child Bereavement UK, with Rotary and Wooden Spoon receiving £295.
For more information, visit www.thegardenplayers
web.co.uk
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say