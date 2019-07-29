Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Not Bard! Summer Shakespeare’s £15k

Not Bard! Summer Shakespeare’s £15k

THE Garden Players have announced that last month’s summer Shakespeare production of The Tempest at Stubbings House raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

The group’s chairman Steve McAdam said £15,455 had been raised in total, adding: “This is the second highest amount out of our 10 productions to date and brings the total raised in the last 10 years to £112,832. The feedback from our loyal and enthusiastic audiences and supporters has been excellent.”

Of the total amount raised, £15,150 will go to this year’s chosen charity Child Bereavement UK, with Rotary and Wooden Spoon receiving £295.

For more information, visit www.thegardenplayers
web.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33