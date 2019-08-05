Blessed’s back with his partner in crime

HE was a young actor in rep when he came face to face with the Queen of Crime — and ended up spending a fortnight in her company.

Now, more than 60 years on, Brian Blessed is returning to the Mill at Sonning to direct another of Agatha Christie’s plays.

Towards Zero opens on Thursday (August 8) and runs until Saturday, September 28.

This will be Blessed’s fourth time as director at the Sonning Eye venue, following the success of The Hollow in 2016, Spider’s Web in 2017, and The Unexpected Guest in 2018.

A spokesman for the Mill at Sonning said: “Summer is the time when the inimitable Brian Blessed visits Sonning to direct one of Agatha Christie’s classic thrillers.

“The combination of Christie and Blessed has proved a winning formula for our theatre, helped by the special relationship that Brian had with the queen of the thriller genre.

“He met and worked with her when he was a young actor at the Nottingham

Repertory Theatre. Their friendly conversations informed Brian about how she would have liked to see her plays directed.

“She told Brian that Towards Zero was acclaimed by the novelist Rupert Graves as by far her best and most dramatic novel, and in 1956 Gerald Verner adapted it into a play.”

When the plays opens, there has been a murder — a brutal murder — of an invalid matriarch as she lay in bed. There had

apparently been no premeditation on the part of her family and friends, who had gathered at her home for their regular yearly visit.

No one seemed to have had any reason for killing her, nor did anyone gain by her death. What follows brings about the conclusion of the most amazing detective story of Agatha Christie’s many mysteries.

Saturday matinées will take place each week, with Sunday matinées from September 1.

For tickets and times, call 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com