Russian ballet to stage four productions on 2020 UK tour

RUSSIA’S acclaimed ballet company returns to the UK in January.

The Russian State Ballet and Orchestra of Siberia will touch down at 22 venues between January 2 and March 15, including the Hexagon in Reading, the Wycombe Swan and the New Theatre, Oxford.

The company, which comprises more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians, will be performing four productions: Coppélia, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and the Nutcracker across the tour and each merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against a changing colourful backdrop with special effects.

Coppélia is a charming comedy of errors which is set in a doll maker’s workshop. This light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr Coppelius as they are brought to life by sparkling choreography and the animated score of Delibes. Coppélia is perfect for first-time ballet goers and families.

Sleeping Beauty is every child’s favourite fairytale, this is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Swan Lake is the greatest romantic ballet of all time and is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision, to the purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette and Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

The Nutcracker is the most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family and begins as night falls on Christmas Eve.

As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath.

When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.

Performances at the Hexagon will take place on January 21 with Swan Lake at 7.30pm and on January 22 with Sleeping Beauty also at 7.30pm. To book tickets, call the box office on 01189 606060.

The Nutcracker will be staged at the Wycombe Swan on February 2 at 2.30pm and 5.30pm, followed by Swan Lake on February 3 at 7.30pm and Sleeping Beauty on February 4 at 7.30pm. To book tickets, call the box office on 01494 512000.

Coppélia will be performed at the New Theatre, Oxford, at 7.30pm on February 24, followed by Sleeping Beauty at 7.30pm on February 25 and Swan Lake on February 26 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. To book tickets, call the box office on 0844 8713020.