Theatre group to perform at palace

HENLEY’S Acorn Music Theatre Company is to perform at Blenheim Palace later this month.

It will stage an abridged version of this summer’s production The Green Man and Other Fables on Friday, August 30.

The group will put on two hour-long performances on the “Wagon Stage” outside the Rose Theatre, which has been constructed in the palace grounds.

The shows will take place at about 11.30am and 6.30pm before the performance inside the main venue.

The pop-up theatre is Europe’s first Shakespearean theatre and has been built in the style of the Globe Theatre and is part of an Elizabethan village.

It is hosting performances of some of Shakespeare’s best-known plays: Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III and Romeo and Juliet and these will run until September 7.

Acorn’s invitation follows its three performances at White Pond Farm in Stonor last month and a sold-out run of last summer’s production of Homer’s The Odyssey.

Gail Rosier, the group’s creative director, said: “It was so nice to be invited to perform and I am told that it had been suggested to them that we were asked, which is very kind.

“The only thing we needed to do was find out when our people were going to be around because all our young people have been away on holiday.

“What we are going to cut down the performances to about an hour, which will give an overview of the story.”

She added: “It is such an honour to have been invited to do it and we just couldn’t say no.”

The production, The Green Man and Other Fables, is a tale of woven myths, legends and fertile imaginations.

Centre stage is a cantankerous old king whose beard grows visibly longer by the hour as he sends his knights on an impossible quest to find the grail and the elixir of life.

Meanwhile, down in the forest — where only the bravest of knights will go — a dragon, a wolf and a raven stalk their foe.

The performance also features original music written and performed by award-winning musician Megan Henwood, alongside the Acorn Troubadors and will again accompany the production at Blenheim.

Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre is suitable for those aged 10 and above. Children attending under the age of 10 is at the parent’s or guardian’s discretion. Babes in arms are not permitted.

For more information about the events at Blenheim Palace, including performance information and how to buy tickets, visit www.blenheimpalace.com