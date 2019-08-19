Biographical tale of teenager who develops love of baking

THE stage production of Nigel Slater’s biographical novel Toast is coming to the Oxford Playhouse as part of a UK tour.

Based on his teenage years as he develops a love of baking as well as dealing with a fractious family environment, Henry Filloux-Bennett’s play will run from August 26 to 31.

From making the perfect sherry trifle, waging war over cakes through to the playground politics of sweets and the rigid rules of restaurant dining, this is a moving and evocative tale of love, loss and...toast.

It vividly recreates suburban England in the Sixties and Nigel’s childhood is told through the tastes and smells with which he grew up and the audience will be enveloped by the evocative sights and sounds of cookery that defined the definitive moments of his youth.

At various points during the performance, audience members will be invited to try tastes from Nigel’s childhood.

Audiences should note that food items may contain the following: nuts, peanuts, soya, gluten (wheat), dairy, including milk, eggs. A full ingredient lists can be found on the venue’s website. Staff can also advise upon arrival at the theatre.

Nigel is the author of a collection of bestselling books and presenter of nine BBC television series.

He has been the food columnist for The Observer for 25 years and his memoir Toast — the Story of a Boy’s Hunger won six major awards, has been translated into five languages and became a BBC film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore.

He is currently working on a new book and television series.

There will be matinee and evening performances. Tickets are from £10 to £32 from the box office on 01865 305305 or www.oxfordplayhouse.com