I Spy a brand new children’s musical

A PREVIEW performance of a brand new children’s musical is being staged at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on August 31.

I Spy With My Little Eye is based on the forthcoming picture book by Steven Lee and it celebrates everything great about being a kid – and everything great about having one!

The production, which is presented by the People’s Theatre Company, follows six-year-old Molly and her parents, who want to throw her a brilliant birthday party.

They don’t have a lot of money but what they do have is a lot of love and, if truth be told, a lot of clutter. Fortunately Molly and her dog Bingo like nothing better than playing I Spy. This party comes complete with a birthday treasure hunt, children’s favourite sing-a-long songs and lots of interactive games — including Molly’s favourite.

Lee previously penned Don’t Dribble On The Dragon and How the Koala Learnt To Hug while the performers created There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly.

This performance, which starts at 2.30pm, is the only preview performance before it goes on tour next year and the audience will be able to meet the cast.

The running time is 45 to 50 minutes and includes a 20-minute interval. Tickets are £12 each, family (two adults, two children) are £40.

To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre

.co.uk