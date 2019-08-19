Wartime friendship

JOEY, the life-sized horse puppet from the National Theatre’s multiple award-winning production of War Horse returns to Oxford after a two-year absence.

War Horse, which played to sold-out audiences at Christmas 2017, will be back at the New Theatre from next Wednesday (August 21) to September 7.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, it is Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s story of courage, loyalty and friendship.

It features a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War, which takes them on an extraordinary journey.

Tickets start at £13 from the theatre box office on 0844 871 3020 or www.atgtickets.com/oxford