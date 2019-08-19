Stave off summer holiday boredom

THERE are many ways to stave off boredom during the long summer holidays — and Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead has just come up with another one.

The Altwood Road venue is hosting a “Theatre Week” for children aged 10 to 16, running from Monday (August 19) to Friday, August 23.

A Norden Farm spokesman said: “Create an entire show from idea to performance. Experience all aspects of stage production, from lighting to stage blocking to acting with the help of professional directors. This summer activity week is led by Troublemaker Theatre Company.”

The hours of the course are 10am to 4pm each day, and on selected afternoons there will be the option of staying on to watch a children’s film starting at 4.15pm.

The cost of the theatre week is £115 and the chaperoned afternoon films are a further £5.

For more information and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org