Seven new original plays to shine light on life and death

SEVEN original short plays will be staged at the Progress theatre in Reading from September 11 to 14.

This is part of the annual Writefest, now in its 14 year, which looks to promote up and coming writers from within the Thames Valley.

The plays, which are produced by Emily Goode and Neil Jarvis, are as follows:

• Cat in a box is written by John R Goodman and directed by Guy Nicholls. It is a surreal comedy with the message that one should never take over a cat’s cardboard box — especially if you’re the “other” cat

• How to Put a Scratch in a Dinghy is by David Pearson and is directed by Francesca Alfano. This gripping and thought-provoking drama about social media and real life consequences follows the next steps of Zara, who witnesses a disturbing incident in a club.

• The Bumblebee is by Caroline White and directed by Steph Gunner-Lucas.

It follows a patient who wants answers from their doctor. Why are they not allowed to leave this hospital and return to their daughter? And why have they no memory of what led them here?

• Perversions is by Dan Clarke and directed by Rik Eke. This dark thriller features three strangers. One cannot see, one cannot hear, one cannot speak.

• The Costume Department is by Emily Goode and directed by Caroline White.

This comedy sees two costume department volunteers bicker over how best to organise the costumes and their unorthodox fund-raising schemes.

• The Cord is by Liz Carroll and directed by Penny White and is where Angela tells her tale of a daughter and mother relationship and the pain of watching a loved one with an illness.

• Meeting Mrs Grim is by Anthony Travis and is directed by Jo Metcalf.

This black comedy sees Jonathan have a visitor, who comes equipped with a scythe. As the clock counts down, he soon realises that it’s not all fun and games.

Performances at the theatre in the Mount, off Christchurch Road, begin at 7.45pm. There is a matinee show on September 14, which starts at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12, with concessions at £10 from www.progresstheatre.co.uk/

2019-writefest