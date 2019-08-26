Monday, 26 August 2019

Trials of true love

A TRUE story of a passionate and repressed love affair is the latest stage production by the Sinodun Players at the Wallingford Corn Exchange in October.

They will present Blood Wedding, Federico Lorca’s 1932 emotional tale of family animosity.

This tragedy plays out the conflict between individual wishes and societal decrees and laws. It focuses on a woman and the two men who love her — their tragedy is the tragedy of love missed.

It examines the societal norms that keep her from being with the man she loves. It explores the behaviour that drives our humanity by exposing a love that was denied yet never forgotten and its consequences.

Blood Wedding will be staged at the Corn Exchange from October 16 to 19 at 7.45pm. Tickets are £12 from the theatre box office on 01491 825000 or www.cornexchange.org.uk

