Strictly dance star ready to do the time warp again

THE Rocky Horror Show is being staged at the Wycombe Swan next month as part of a national tour.

Richard O’Brien’s cult classic musical will see Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton in the lead role of Janet, made famous in the 1975 film adaptation by Susan Sarandon.

Since leaving the BBC dancing competition in 2016 after three seasons, Joanne has appeared in several musicals including playing the lead roles of Marylin Monroe in Norma Jean the Musical, Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Alex Owens in Flashdance.

It’s nearly 50 years since O’Brien penned the musical, which is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror “B” movies of the late Forties to the early Seventies.

It tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, who unveils his new creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of a physically perfect muscle man named Rocky Horror.

O’Brien, 77, believes it’s the recognisable elements in the characters and plot which has meant it has remained so popular.

He said: “It’s very inclusive and it’s very easy to watch. It’s not rocket science as far as narrative is concerned — Brad and Janet are a couple that we kind of recognise as Adam and Eve or Romeo and Juliet, like a stereotypical couple — we can all relate to them.

“It is a fairytale — we even like the nasty characters, we love the Cruella De Vil kind of character, Frank-N-Furter. The fact that it is such light-hearted naughtiness, combined with root fairy tales has a lot to do with its longevity.”

O’Brien says it is his “low-brow approach to life” that was his inspiration when he wrote in 1972-3. He said: “I like populist kinds of themes. The plot and dialogue for the Rocky Horror Show are raids on populist things: from advertising, from comics, from B movies, from sci-fi. It’s a complete and utter raid upon all those elements — a joyous raid.”

O’Brien says audiences must be prepared to let their hair down. He said: “Come with an open heart and a good will or not at all. I don’t ever want the show to be just a few people having fun and the rest of the audience thinking that they’ve arrived at a party that they weren’t invited to.”

He added: “The noise at the end of Rocky is wonderful — it is empowering and exhilarating at the same time as it is quite joyous. Rocky never fails to deliver. Each performance lifts the heart and the laughter and roars of approval leave the cast with a sense of wellbeing and accomplishment that you rarely get from other shows.”

The Rocky Horror Show will be at the Wycombe Swan from September 9 to 14. Tickets range from £20 to £45 from the box office on 01494 512000 or www.wycombeswan.co.uk