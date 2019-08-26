Family road trip on brink of disaster

TAKE the mother of all dysfunctional families. Shove them all together in a clapped-out hippy camper van to make the 800 mile road trip from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Redondo Beach, California.

They’re travelling because Olive, the youngest member, wants to take part in a child beauty contest.

Others in the Hooper family include a sex-mad grandpa who’s been kicked out of his retirement home for drug-taking, a son who’s chosen not to speak until he attains his wish of becoming a pilot, and a father who hopes to turn his blog into a book deal.

And don’t forget gay uncle Frank who recently tried to commit suicide. Then top this up with a harassed mother.

What could possibly go wrong? Everything of course. This family road trip was the starting point for the Oscar-winning 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine.

Now the film has been turned into a musical currently at the Oxford Playhouse in a production by Arcola Theatre. Cramming the wide open spaces of the American South-West into a tight stage is a challenge well surmounted by director Mehmet Ergen and designer David Woodhead.

When not on the road, the action hops from kitchen to motel to hospital to the beauty contest finale.

The story teeters between comedy and disaster. There’s a lot of schmaltzy stuff about the family but also satire at the expense of the beauty contest business.

The large cast shows commitment and energy, while a six-piece band provides the backing for songs in which the characters express their dreams and frustrations.

Does it all end happily for Olive and the rest of the Hoopers? You’ll have to catch Little Miss Sunshine to find out.