Former child actress is queen of rock and roll

A FORMER child actress is performing a tribute to Tina Turner at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

Julie Nevada has spent 20 years impersonating the “queen of rock and roll” and has performed as her at concerts and festivals around the world.

For the last five years she has presented the Tina Turner Experience, which is based on the solo singer’s farewell 50th anniversary tour in 2008-9.

The production will be staged at the New Street venue on September 14 and will include all Turner’s biggest hits as well as video excerpts which talk about her life and career.

Julie said: “I wanted to create a show which was true to how Tina performed in concert. It also tells her life story through video which is projected on a screen on stage in between the songs and costume changes.”

The video biography also covers her marriage to musician Ike Turner with whom she performed and who subjected her to domestic violence during their relationship. They divorced in 1978 after 16 years together.

“We give a full and honest account,” Julie says. “So people come along only knowing about her music but leave knowing all about her struggles and what she went through to get to where she is today. I hope that audiences leave with an even greater appreciation for her as a person as well as a performer.”

Julie will be accompanied on stage by a full live band, professional dancers and backing singers and is supported by an engineering and lighting crew.

She will have eight costume changes during the show to match Turner’s look and style of when the songs were released.

“I have all her iconic outfits,” Julie said. “I have a blue one for A Fool in Love and a red leather dress for Proud Mary so we wear the outfits that she wore and reflect the style of the time in which they were released.”

Julie, who is married to a scaffolder and lives in Southend, was introduced to Tina Turner and also English singer Shirley Bassey by her parents when she was a child.

“My dad was Tina’s biggest fan,” she said. “Whenever she toured England he would have to go and see her. He went to all of her concerts. He had the record player on and it was something I listened to all the time and he was always watching her on television.

“As a little girl I used to copy her movement across the stage — she was a strong and powerful woman and a great role model for me.

“When I was growing up I learned more about her and what she went through with Ike and the hard life she had as an artist before she went solo.

“If anyone could go through what she went through and come through it is amazing and was something that made me appreciate her more and more.”

Julie got into showbusiness early, dancing from the age of three, and her dream was to one day become a prima ballerina. She later passed an audition to become a junior associate of the Royal Ballet and attended the Royal Ballet School.

During her time there she appeared in The Nutcracker at Sadlers Wells and Swan Lake at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, but did not grow tall enough to become a ballerina.

Julie explains: “To be a prima ballerina you needed to be 5ft 8in or an inch taller but I never got that tall at 5ft 6in so I did more singing.” She left the Royal Ballet to attend the Urdang Academy of ballet and performing arts, where she could also focus on other areas of performance. It was here that she was spotted by Michael Jackson’s choreographer, who suggested she should pursue a singing career.

By this time Julie was a child star of the West End Stage, getting her first starring role in Annie as Kate at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1980. She then went on to play Louisa in the Sound of Music, followed by Tallulah in Bugsy Malone.

At the age of 15 she embarked on a solo career and began working the circuit all over the UK. During this time she would also take part in singing competitions and the biggest prize she won was £2,500.

As she started to get noticed by talent spotters and agents she picked up work opening for many artists and comedians such as The Love Affair, Gerry & The Pacemakers, Freddie Starr and Jimmy Jones.

At 16 she landed her first record contract and had a top 20 hit in the UK dance charts with High on Music and went to America where she had some minor hits but returned to the UK after becoming homesick.

It was while she was touring that she was approached by audience members saying how like Turner she sounded and so decided to put together a tribute act.

Julie says: “I would have some Tina Turner songs in my set and people would say to me that I sounded like her. In the Nineties, tribute acts were becoming really popular so in order to ensure I carried on working I started getting everything together to do my own tribute.

“I have seen Tina perform live three times, including on her very last tour at the O2 in London, which is what my show is based on, and I have watched lots of videos of her. I have learned her voice, her mannerisms and the way she talks and interacts. I’ve copied it to a tee. I speak and sing the way she speaks and sings, the ways she walks and dances.

“I have a very powerful voice myself which has also helped me. I love Tina Turner’s voice and how passionate she is when she sings. She puts so much energy into it and she is one of the original divas — the queen of rock and roll.”

She added: “Everyone who I performed as Tina for loved it, everybody loves the songs. I would get invited to do everything from private parties to clubs to festivals and I have been all over the world — the likes of Dubai, Bahrain and all over Europe.” Things were going so well that Julie decided to make the show bigger by creating her current touring show and said it was too good an opportunity to turn down, adding: “It was going so well I wanted to do something bigger and better.”

She now does about 100 gigs a year performing as Turner as a solo act and 70 performances as the Tina Turner Experience but rarely as herself, where she performs covers from across the decades. But Julie doesn’t mind as she loves to be able to play her childhood role model.

Julie says: “Tina is my idol and I love everything about her — she is fantastic — and I feel lucky that I have been able to do something I love for so long. When I perform as Tina and see the smiles on people’s faces and them singing the words along with me I really forget myself and become her. I performed to 10,000 people at a festival two weeks ago and they were singing back to me. It is just something else.”

• Tickets for the Tina Turner Experience are £21, with concessions available for seniors, students, children and friends of the theatre. The performance starts at 7.30pm and runs for 145 minutes, including an interval. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk