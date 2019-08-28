Story of chef’s youth is funny, tragic, sad and redemptive

Toast | Oxford Playhouse | Tuesday, August 27

THE chef and food writer Nigel Slater had an unusual upbringing but not an extreme one — he has that in common with thousands of people. So why would his late childhood and teenage years be of interest to us?

I don’t have an answer for that but this dramatic interpretation of his book somehow makes it riveting.

Toast is an enactment of about six years in Slater’s life, taking in the bond with his mother and then her death, the difficulties with his loving but clueless father, and the encroachment of a new mother figure.

It shouldn’t be that interesting but Slater’s original story and the combination of playwright Henry Filloux-Bennett and director Jonnie Reardon make this a triumph for theatre.

Toast won’t be to everyone’s taste — I know, I know; I promise there won’t be any more like that — but if you enjoy great storytelling using the full range of the actor’s art then you’ll eat this whole… oops!

It’s a joy from the ever-present scent of burned toast, through the accompanying soundtrack to the performances — especially that of Giles Cooper playing Slater himself.

Cooper never leaves the stage and is centrally involved in every scene either as a character or as the narrator.

He starts as a 10-year-old and morphs into a 17-year-old in the two hours. During which time he is never less than magnetic.

His colleagues are equally versatile in speech and movement — and the movement deserves special mention.

Toast moves along at a fast pace — never breakneck and never intrusively quick — with set dressing furniture on casters to change from desk to work-surface or anything else.

Sometimes, more in the second half, a plot development will inspire a dance. But it never feels like filler, it just seems right.

You may have read his book — I haven’t — or seen the film with Helena Bonham Carter, which I did. I can vouch that this stage version retains only the characters, not the theme from the film, which was about a gold-digging charlady smoothing her way into Slater’s father’s life through her irresistible cooking. There’s certainly a tug of war going on between her and Slater in the play, but it’s not what drives it on.

What does is his obsession with food and cooking and his undying love for his mother, compounded by a racking guilt over his last words to her.

Toast is funny, tragic, sad, redemptive and most stations in between.

One thing you might question, though: the producers insist on the cast handing out food to the audience at certain points, particularly Walnut Whips.

I’m sure they had some democratic theatregoing intent but it just seemed like a gimmick and a distraction. Still, a Walnut Whip included in the ticket price is not to be sniffed at.

Until Saturday.

Mike Rowbottom