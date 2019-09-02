Film screening has got all the answers

A QUESTION and answer session will be held at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford following a screening of Mrs Lowry & Son on September 16.

Starring Timothy Spall, he plays artist LS Lowry who lived all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth.

Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth (Vanessa Redgrave) actively tried to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, while never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he was to her.

Also appearing in the film is 10-year-old Laurence Mills, from the Goring area, who is playing the part of the young LS Lowry.

Laurence was at the world premiere in Edinburgh International Film Festival where the film was screened at the closing gala. Following the screening the audience can ask questions of the film’s producer Debbie Gray and members of her production team.

There will also be a screening on the following night, which will be followed by a “gallery talk” feature with Spall and Lowry expert Claire Stewart. Both screenings start at 7:30pm.

For more information and to book tickets call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk