Coffee at Kenton

A COFFEE morning with a difference will be staged at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on September 14 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Visitors will be able to meet the team that runs the New Street venue — the fourth oldest working theatre in the country.

They will also get to meet and ask questions of Heather Simkin, who wrote this years’ pantomime Sleeping Beauty. But there will be no plot spoilers!

Max Lewendel, the theatre’s new manager, will be handing out the free coffee, tea and biscuits and will be happy to show everyone around the venue and hear how you would like to see it develop.

