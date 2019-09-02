Satirical TV journalist has fake news for you

A SATIRICAL television reporter whose short online bulletins led to two nationwide tours is bringing his one-man show back to Reading.

Jonathan Pie’s Fake News Tour will touch down at the Hexagon on October 16, and he will again be bringing his unique take on the politics of the day.

The show is written by Tom Walker, who plays the man himself, and he admits the ever-shifting political landscape means he has to keep up with what’s going on.

Indeed, his first live show in 2016 was something of a nightmare. It was all about David Cameron and George Osborne, the former Prime Minister and his chancellor, Brexit and Donald Trump’s charge for White House.

But by the end of that run, Cameron and Osborne were gone, the UK had voted to leave and Trump had been elected.

Walker explains: “From the first show in the tour to the last show of the tour we rewrote probably 60 per cent of the show. I almost had a nervous breakdown.

“Last year’s Back To The Studio show was much more about universal themes — our culture of offence and how Twitter can ruin careers. By the end of that show Pie’s career is in tatters. But for me that show was a career highlight and ended up on television.”

Walker had worked as an actor for about 15 years but a lack of work made him mull the idea of a character he hoped would challenge audiences. His online video in response to Trump’s election as American president went viral and was watched more than 150 million times, so taking on the role of disgruntled news reporter has been his job ever since.

Walker said: “Pie is still thought of as a YouTube annoyance. But the weekly rants are disposable content. Three minutes of anger usually directed at either the Tories, Trump or the excesses of the politically correct culture.

“In the live shows you can go on much more of a journey and deal with more complex issues whilst trying to make it the funniest it can be. I am much more comfortable as a stage performer than I am a YouTube presence and the audiences have always been fantastic — and appear to be coming back for more which is encouraging.” The phrase “fake news” was coined by Trump and, at a time when people are trusting news sources less and less, Walker gets his inspiration from reading newspapers.

“I read a different newspaper each day,” he said. “News is now a commodity. We consume it. And if you have too much of the same thing it becomes like junk food.

“I think a varied diet is much healthier when it comes to the news. Consuming a varied news diet means consuming varying opinions and making your own mind up!

“But ultimately Pie is a character, so I can make him say or think anything I want. He can be right. He can be wrong. He can be articulate, and he can be crass. He can agree with a pro-remain argument one week and agree with a pro-leave argument the next, which means Pie has the unique ability of annoying absolutely everybody.

“He’s a complex character politically. He’s left-wing but is often found to be berating the excesses of the liberal elite. He hates Trump but understands his supporters’ reasons for voting the way they did and, ultimately, I think he is confused about Brexit.”

While Pie’s online videos regularly spark plenty of debate on social media, Walker says he doesn’t mean to be controversial.

Walker explains: “Pie is all about debate but I have never courted controversy. Not for one moment. Unfortunately, debate and Twitter are rarely easy bedfellows. No one could ever really be prepared for how vicious social media can be and Pie is on the receiving end of a lot of abuse.

“Twitter is a cesspool of ad hominem attacks and bullying if you dare to say anything that challenges the prescribed liberal view. So I do find myself being more cautious these days on social media, which is why in the live shows I can really let loose!”

He adds: “Most sensible people can tell the difference between a satirical character and an actual human being. But of course, the lines are blurred. The main difference between me and Pie is that I am not a politico. If I’m down the pub the last thing I want to talk about is Brexit or the importance of free speech. That’s the day job.”

• Tickets are £19 to £26.50. The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is recommended for those aged 16 and above. To book, call the Hexagon box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com