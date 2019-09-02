Scottish tragedy

A PRODUCTION of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth will be staged at the Oxford Playhouse from September 17 to 21.

Fuelled by greed, ambition and desire, Macbeth’s desperation to survive is reflected in the music of Johnny Cash, The xx and The Rolling Stones.

It is being presented by the Watermill Ensemble with performances at 7.30pm nightly and matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets are from £10 to £30 from the box office on 01865 305305 or via www.oxfordplayhouse.com