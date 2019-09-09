Young performers rose to the occasion at palace

SUMMER ended on a dramatic high for the Acorn Music Theatre Company’s young performers when they staged an abridged version of their latest show at Blenheim Palace, writes Matthew Wilson.

The production in question — titled The Green Man and Other Fables — was first performed at White Pond in Stonor at the end of June — when the Henley Standard’s reviewer praised its “magic realism”.

This time around the setting was the precincts of the Rose Theatre — Europe’s first ever pop-up Shakespearean theatre.

An Acorn spokesman said: “The cast and the Acorn Troubadours — with Megan Henwood, Louis Rees, Eleanor Whittle, and joined for the day by Joe Henwood — gave two performances of The Green Man and Other Fables to the pre-show audience in the sunlit medieval village.

“Afterwards, they were given an enthusiastic round of applause in the Rose Theatre by the audience and cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“A huge thank you to Blenheim Palace, the Rose Theatre, and Paula Price-Davies for giving Acorn such a warm welcome — it was a glorious day.”

For more information on the group’s activities, visit www.acornmusictheatre

company.co.uk