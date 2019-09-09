Monday, 09 September 2019

Shoe fits for ‘Charming’ panto sequel

A SEQUEL to Cinderella is coming to the Kenton Theatre this December — and it’s all in a good cause.

A spokesman for the New Street venue described Cinderella 2 — The Mrs Charming Years as “panto — but with a twist”.

He added: “December 4 will see local celebrities and surprise guests take to the Kenton stage for a grown-up version of Cinderella.

“There will also be an auction and live music, with all proceeds going to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, based off Greys Road, Henley.” To add to the sense of occasion, theatregoers can opt for a VIP package that includes seats in the front two rows and a pre-show champagne and nibbles reception at the Hotel du Vin.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, has a running time of 205 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

Standard tickets are £26 with VIP tickets £61, including a £1 theatre restoration levy. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

