Players will revisit Wilde’s ghostly tale

THE Chiltern Players have chosen one of Oscar Wilde’s most popular stories for their autumn production.

Playwright James Reynard’s adaptation of The Canterville Ghost will be staged at Peppard Memorial Hall in the week after Halloween.

A spokesman for the Chiltern Players said: “Based on Oscar Wilde’s 1887 short story, the play tells of an American family moving into a traditional English — and, of course, haunted — mansion, Canterville Chase.

“The plot centres around the family’s relationship with Sir Simon, the colourful ghost they discover in residence there, who sets out to terrify the Otis family into submission. But their reaction is not what he expects.

“The story can be enjoyed by children as well as adults, with a surprising twist that will keep the audience guessing until the end. With its seasonal setting, The Canterville Ghost also makes a festive curtain-raiser to Christmas.”

The production is running from Thursday, November 7, to Saturday, November 9. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £10 for adults with under-16s £8. For more information and to book, call 07512 392625 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk