Your chance to be a real star at Kenton

HENLEY’S historic Kenton Theatre is once again looking for volunteers to help keep it running smoothly.

The New Street venue depends on its team of helpers but more are always welcome.

To give people an idea of what is involved, potential volunteers are being invited to visit the theatre tomorrow (Saturday) to learn more about the various roles on offer.

These include: usher, box office, bar, coffee bar, front of house, admin and technical.

Tomorrow’s volunteers’ morning runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “Come along for some coffee and hear about what we do in an informal setting. The Kenton Theatre — the fourth oldest in the country — is a charity which depends on its volunteers. You’ll be able to meet the leaders of our five teams of volunteers, who will show you around and explain what’s involved.

“Our volunteers are an integral part of the Kenton, providing an invaluable service to our audiences, helping ensure that every trip to the theatre is a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“The time commitment and frequency are completely flexible, making volunteering with us really easy to fit into your life.”

For more details, email volunteers manager Sandra Middle at volunteers@

kentontheatre.co.uk