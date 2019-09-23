Chorus at Kenton

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
CLOSE harmony specialists the Thames Valley Chorus are in concert at the Kenton next weekend.
The group, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary, will be performing songs by the likes of Billy Joel, Elvis Presley and Queen.
They are joined on the bill by Simon Mayor and Hilary James on mandolin, fiddle and guitar, and ladies’ singing quartet Avalon, who are the current national champions.
The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, has a running time of two hours, including a 20-minute interval.
Tickets are £16 for adults and £11 for children, via (01491) 575698 or online at www.kentontheatre.co.uk
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say