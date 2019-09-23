Chorus at Kenton

CLOSE harmony specialists the Thames Valley Chorus are in concert at the Kenton next weekend.

The group, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary, will be performing songs by the likes of Billy Joel, Elvis Presley and Queen.

They are joined on the bill by Simon Mayor and Hilary James on mandolin, fiddle and guitar, and ladies’ singing quartet Avalon, who are the current national champions.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, has a running time of two hours, including a 20-minute interval.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £11 for children, via (01491) 575698 or online at www.kentontheatre.co.uk