Classic show

TTHE Goring Gap Players’ next production will be an an adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

The play, by Jessica Swale, is based on the Jane Austen novel. The story follows the three Dashwood sisters and their widowed mother as they look for a new home.

The show will take place at the Morrell Rooms in Streatley from November 20 to 23.

For more information, visit www.goringgapplayers.

co.uk