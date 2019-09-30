Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Classic show

TTHE Goring Gap Players’ next production will be an an adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

The play, by Jessica Swale, is based on the Jane Austen novel. The story follows the three Dashwood sisters and their widowed mother as they look for a new home.    

The show will take place at the Morrell Rooms in Streatley from November 20 to 23.

For more information, visit www.goringgapplayers.
co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33