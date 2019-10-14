Wedding drama’s well worth ‘saving the date’

MEMBERS of the Sinodun Players are busy rehearsing for their latest production, which opens at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford on Thursday (October 17).

A tale of intrigue, deception, betrayal and revenge, Federico Garcia Lorca’s Blood Wedding is playing until Saturday, October 19, at the Market Place venue.

A Sinodun Players spokesman said: “This thrilling drama was written in 1933, just three years before the playwright was assassinated by nationalist forces in the Spanish Civil War.

“Set deep in rural Spain, against a backdrop of social change, it’s the story of a young, rich landowner, on the eve of his marriage to a young bride, who’s still in love with her previous suitor, Leonardo.

“Sadly, that love match was forbidden. Leonardo comes from a long line of killers — killers whose weapon of choice is the knife.

“The new bridegroom is industrious and level-headed, but that cuts no ice with the bride, who cannot get Leonardo out of her heart or her head. The feeling is mutual, even though Leonardo has gone on to marry the bride’s cousin. This may not end well...”

Kirsty Van Den Bulk, the director of Blood Wedding, studied the play as part of her bachelor’s degree and feels its complexities are both relevant and challenging.

“I hope this production is going to stretch the audience,” she says. “Its themes are very modern — you can’t go on denying love, try as you might. Truth will out, and the consequences will just have to look after themselves.” When asked to sum up Blood Wedding in three words, Kirsty chooses pain, passion and betrayal, adding: “It’s a story which will resonate long after you leave the theatre.

“As for the set, it’s both stark and economical, ethereal and surreal — very much non-traditional theatre in a traditional theatre space. Expect the unexpected. Expect dance and music too, with magical lights and mirrors, which lend an energetic, free-flowing momentum to the production.”

• Performances start at 7.45pm and tickets are £12. For more information and to book, call the Corn Exchange box office on (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk