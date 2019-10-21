Monday, 21 October 2019

Play’s taste of Naples

A NEW translation of Eduardo De Filippo’s 1946 play Filumena is being staged at the Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave next week.

A Wargrave Theatre Workshop spokesman said: “Full of Neapolitan atmosphere and cynical and romantic entanglements, it was made into a highly successful film in 1964 under the title Marriage Italian Style.”

The show runs from October 23 to 26, with tickets £12 and concessions £10. For more information and to book, visit www.
wargravetheatre.co.uk

