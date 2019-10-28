Monday, 28 October 2019

Tribute to Diamond

A TRIBUTE to one of the biggest-selling singer-songwriters of all time is playing at the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday). Bob Drury and his band will present “The Neil Diamond Story — the life of a legend in song” at 7.30pm. Drury has been praised for the “uncanny likeness” of his voice to Diamond’s. The show has a running time of 130 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. Tickets are £22. To book, call the venue on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

