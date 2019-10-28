Debbie will play a psychic at the Mill

SHE’S previously wowed audiences on Strictly Come Dancing and The Paul Daniels Magic Show, writes Matthew Wilson.

But for her next trick, Debbie McGee will be taking to the stage at the Mill at Sonning, having been cast in next year’s production of Peter James’s The House on Cold Hill.

The show, which will run from April 23 to June 13, is the fourth to be adapted from the work of the bestselling crime writer.

It follows the success of previous productions Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple.

A Mill at Sonning spokesman said: “The House on Cold Hill is a modern-day supernatural thriller that will send shivers down your spine and make you think twice about returning to a dark, empty house after the show.

“It’s a ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years.

“However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill...”

The spokesman added: “We are excited to announce that the delightful Debbie McGee has been cast as the kooky psychic Annie, with more cast to be announced very soon.”

Debbie, who lives in Wargrave, hosts a regular Sunday morning show on BBC Radio Berkshire and is a recurring member of ITV’s Loose Women panel.

Having originally trained as a ballet dancer, she was working in Iran when the 1979 revolution broke out.

Forced to flee the country, she returned to the UK and decided to audition for a showbiz talent agency.

It was a move that was to change the course of her life, as the first job the agency put her forward for was as a magician’s assistant to Paul Daniels, who was then preparing for a summer season at Great Yarmouth.

Tickets for The House on Cold Hill are now on sale. To book, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com