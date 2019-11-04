Ghostly tale should be a fun knight out

ONE of Oscar Wilde’s most popular stories is being staged at Peppard War Memorial Hall next week.

The Chiltern Players have chosen playwright James Reynard’s adaptation of The Canterville Ghost for their autumn production.

It is playing from Thursday (November 7) to Saturday, November 9, with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start each night.

A spokesman for the Chiltern Players said: “The play tells of an American family moving into a traditional English — and, of course, haunted — mansion, Canterville Chase. The plot centres around the family’s relationship with Sir Simon, the colourful ghost they discover in residence there, who sets out to terrify them into submission. But their reaction is not what he expects.

“The story can be enjoyed by children as well as adults, with a surprising twist that will keep the audience guessing until the end. With its seasonal setting, The Canterville Ghost also makes a festive curtain-raiser to Christmas.”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for under-16s. To book, call 07512 392625 or for more information visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk