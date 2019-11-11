Concerts add up to a week of music

FANS of live music are in for a treat at the Kenton Theatre this coming week — with four genre-spanning concerts in store.

Tonight (Friday) sees the return of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

The 24-strong group will take to the stage under the baton of music director Mark Armstrong to bring you the best of British big band jazz.

A Kenton Theatre spokesman said: “NYJO is a glittering showcase for the UK’s finest young professional jazz musicians, combining a hard-swinging rhythm section and a raft of hugely talented soloists.

“The orchestra has helped launch the careers of many of the country’s most renowned jazz musicians including Guy Barker, Amy Winehouse, Mark Nightingale and Laura Jurd.

“Expect a programme that pleases new audiences and diehard aficionados alike. The orchestra never fails to entertain, and be warned — this concert always sells out.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £26 with concessions available.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), also at 7.30pm, the New Street venue welcomes rock and pop veteran Andy Fairweather Low and his band The Lowriders.

The Kenton spokesman said: “Andy Fairweather Low came to prominence as the lead singer in Amen Corner. The Sixties saw them clock up hit after pop hit. Songs such as Bend Me, Shape Me, Hello Susie and (If Paradise is) Half as Nice are internationally remembered to this day.

“Throughout his career, Fairweather Low has worked with some of the most well known and influential musicians of all time. He has collaborated with the likes of Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, Roger Waters, The Bee Gees, Sheryl Crow many more — finding his place alongside the legends of music.

“Now following a solo path, Andy has been touring and releasing albums, building a strong fanbase the way.”

Tickets for the show, which features the Hi Riders Soul Revue, are £23.

Next Friday (November 15) there is the chance to enjoy “The Bob Dylan Story” — billed as a live concert celebration of rock music’s greatest icon.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join Bob and the band on a nostalgic trip through and beyond Sixties America as hits including Like a Rolling Stone, Mr Tambourine Man, Blowin’ in the Wind, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, All Along the Watchtower, The Times They Are a-Changin’, Lay Lady Lay and many more are captured to perfection.

“It’s an aural and visual feast written by and starring genuine Dylan fans, complete with evocative visual projections and the fascinating stories behind the songs.

“Oh, and don’t forget to shout ‘Judas’.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £21.

Then on Saturday, November 16, Brit Award-winning vocal trio Blake return with their new show, “Movies & Musicals”.

The band said: “This new tour is a tribute to some of the very best stage and screen has to offer.”

Expect songs from the likes of Morricone, Barry, Bernstein and Bizet, backed by a choir and some hilarious stories.

Standard tickets are £25 and the first two rows £40.

For more information on any of the shows or to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk