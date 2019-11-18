Love Island star shows it’s never to early to get into the panto spirit

THE stars of this year’s Wycombe Swan pantomime proved it’s never too early to get into the panto spirit by launching this year’s magical show, Dick Whittington, which opens on Friday, December 13, starring Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard.

Curtis was joined at the theatre by funnyman Adam C Booth and Milkshake! star Kiera-Nicole Brennan to launch this year’s action-packed pantomime adventure.

Curtis will be swapping the sunshine of Majorca to spend Christmas in High Wycombe in this fabulous new production of the tale which sees Dick Whittington and his trusty cat seek fame, fortune and happiness as they journey to become the Lord Mayor of London, guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells.

The 23-year-old ballroom dancer and choreographer joined the cast of the Irish TV show Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer in the debut series in 2017, partnered with model Thalia Heffernan, returning in 2018 to compete with Irish television personality Norah Casey.

Earlier this year it was announced that he would appear as a guest choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Curtis is also due to join the next series of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer as the receptionist.

Kiera-Nicole Brennan will join Curtis as Alice Fitzwarren, the love interest to Dick Whittington.

The youngest presenter ever to anchor the popular Channel 5 children’s show Milkshake!, Kiera-Nicole made her television debut at just 18 years old.

Having studied at the prestigious BRIT School, she was quickly snapped up by Channel 5 who invited her to be their brand new presenter.

In addition to her television work she also regularly appears on stage in Milkshake! Live and has starred in numerous pantomimes.

Starring as her brother Idle Jack will be musical theatre star and comedian Adam C Booth.

A regular on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, his other TV appearances include Keith Lemon’s Lemon La Vida Loca, Pearly Gates, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Adam’s roles in theatre include Pepper in the West End production of Mamma Mia! at the Prince Edward Theatre, Les Misérables, West Side Story, Boogie Nights, Never Forget, Footloose and various pantomimes.

Speaking before heading to the Love Island villa to compete in this year’s ITV2 show, Curtis said “I’m so happy to be making my professional pantomime debut this year and am delighted to be part of such an important part of so many families’ Christmases.”

Kiera-Nicole added: “I am so excited to be starring in Dick Whittington at the Wycombe Swan, I absolutely love pantomime and I know we’re going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to get out on stage and help make everyone’s Christmas even more magical by joining in all the festive fun.”

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends Dick Whittington from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can our hero defeat the evil King Rat, free London from his team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice’s hand in marriage? Book tickets for you and your family today and find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure.

Dick Whittington is playing from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, January 5. Tickets are priced £15.50 to £41, with discounts available for schools, groups and families.

For more information and to book, call 01494 512000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk