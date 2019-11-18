Poet’s life is being told as a love story

THE story of the Lakeland poet William Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy is to be told by Henley-based theatre production company Jeux d’Esprit, writes Matthew Wilson.

The group, made up of an alliance of local creatives, are returning to the King’s Arms Barn off Market Place next weekend.

The first performance of William and Dorothy: A Love Story takes place on Friday (November 22) at 5.30pm, with a second performance at 7.30pm.

Performances take place at the same time the following day (Saturday), followed by a 2.30pm matinée on the Sunday.

Jeux d’Esprit spokesman Jill Richardson said: “William and Dorothy had a profound love for each other and for writing. The evidence is there in Dorothy’s Lakeland Journals and William’s poems.

“Jan Corby will read extracts from the journals while Steffen Collings, Janice Stow, Janice Selkirk, Tim Green, Bethan Hodge and Brian Cheadle give voice to some of the eccentric characters the Wordsworths met on their daily walks in the Cumbrian hills.

“The whole will be accompanied by original music composed and played by Angela Pengilley.

“Once again, technical wizard Bruce Smith will take up his magic cursor and weave music, words and paintings into an enchanting son et lumiere that is so characteristic of Jeux d’Esprit. So come along on November 22, 23 or 24 to help us celebrate our fifth year in support of the Chiltern Centre with a glass of wine.”

Admission to each of the performances is free, but limited seating means that booking is essential.

A collection will be made after each performance in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

To reserve seats, call Jill Richardson on (01491) 413384 or email jillr@thamesinternet.com